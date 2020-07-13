Justin Bieber share an old hilarious video of a concert !

In your account of Instagram, Justin Bieber has just presented a hilarious video of him before leaving the stage during his first concert

Justin Bieber is a superstar for a very long time. In fact, with only 16 years, he was melting the hearts of girls with his voice and his song “Baby “. Since then, the artist has come a long way. But it seems that he has wanted to recall some elements of the past, by posting an old video of him before leaving the stage.

Because yes, today, 26-year-old, since 10 years have passed that the husband of Hailey Baldwin is a well-known artist in the world. Eh in 10 years many things have happened. Also, before we talk about the video mentioned above, did you know that Billie Eilish could not be admitted because of him a couple of years ago ?

Like many young girls, the artist was Justin Bieber fan as he told his mother. This last, responding to questions from his daughter in an interview, was therefore a strange revelation:

” One does not take you to see a therapist because they were so… she suffered a lot because of him. It was so intense, that it made you so uncomfortable ! “

Justin Bieber knew without a doubt that. On the other hand, as we used to know, remember a very funny moment before leaving the stage.

The vocalizations of Justin Bieber before getting on stage

do concerts in front of millions of people it is not an easy thing. That is why, before leaving the stage, an artist must warm up the voice.

From his young age, Justin Bieber was also there. As you can see in the video below, the singer I was doing some vocal exercises before his show. A very funny moment that he wanted to share with their followers on Instagram.

There is No doubt that fans of the husband of Hailey Baldwin have he smiled a bit before the video in question. Especially when we have seen how he has changed physically. Out of the mouth of the angel and the wick in front of the eyes, Justin Bieber is now a man well away from the child who everyone knew.

Despite all, seeing a video, although it is possible that make us smile, we are not…

