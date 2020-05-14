Justin Bieber shares a first photo of her wedding with Hailey Baldwin

A few hours after having said “yes” to Hailey Baldwin during a ceremony held in South Carolina, Justin Bieber has shared a first wedding photo.

Justin Bieber will not have to wait long before sharing a first picture of her wedding with Hailey Baldwin. Monday September 30, 2019, the singer of 25 years and the model of 22 years and remarried in an intimate ceremony held in a prestigious hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina. The wedding which arise battery a year after their civil union celebrated in head-to-head in New York.

This time, the couple has set the bar high for the party until the end of the night. Approximately 154 guests sorted on the shutter, attended the event according to “People“, among whom were the tops, Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls. And if the guests have stayed relatively quiet on the social networks, not publishing any photographs of the wedding, the interpreter of “Purpose” is out of his silence Tuesday morning on Instagram.

On the two shots in black and white, labelled “The Biebers, September 30, 2019”, the canadian artist is well seen in the side of his young wife. On the first photo, Justin and Hailey kiss each other tenderly while they sketch faces on the second.

In his story, the groom has also published a souvenir photo of his parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, at a time when they were still a couple during their younger years.

Justin Bieber shares a photo memory of his parents after his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, on the 1st of October 2019 © Instagram

Encountered in adolescence, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had been dating a time in 2016 before reconnecting in may 2018, and to get engaged a few weeks later, in July of the same year.

