Justin Bieber shares a photo rending of Kobe Bryant: “I miss You …”

One of the singers most popular and the pop sensation canadian, Justin Bieber, has released another photo emotional of the deceased guardian of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant with his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, via his page Instagram official.

Justin Bieber has let the emotions speak for the most high, and he decided to take publicly the extent to which you are suffering still from the death of his friend Kobe Bryant.

Today, he shared a sweet photo of father and daughter on her account Instagram and said: “I miss You “. Frankly, it saddened his disciples with this legend short but touching. In the comments section, many of his followers have written comments very touching about this photo.

Here’s what he has légendé:

“YOU MISS 💔 “

A fan named Alice Hobbs commented:

“We lack 💛💜 “

Another fan named Martinez has written a sad commentary:

“Crying in the club … 🥺 “