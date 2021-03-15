Justin Bieber shares a very moving memory with his friend Ryan Good!

On Instagram, singer Justin Bieber made a beautiful statement to his friend Ryan Good on the occasion of his birthday!

Justin Bieber just posted a photo of himself with his friend and collaborator Ryan Good! In the shot in question, the 26-year-old singer was still a teenager!

To celebrate the birthday of his friend Ryan Good, Justin Bieber has done well! Indeed, Hailey Baldwin’s sweetheart posted an old photo of him as a teenager! A picture where the young man posed with Ryan Good!

A beautiful tribute to the latter! Indeed, since the beginning of his career, Justin and Ryan Good are inseparable! The 37-year-old producer was there for every moment of the young artist’s career: good and bad!

So, on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the occasion of Ryan Good’s 37 candles, Justin Bieber wanted to pay tribute to him with this shot! A post that made a hit on Instagram!

Indeed, the post in question already has more than 1.4 million likes… A real record for the beautiful Justin! There are also a lot of comments! And for good reason, the singer’s subscribers wanted to wish Ryan Good a happy birthday!

So we let you admire in your turn the cliché in the question of the two men below!

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKE A BEAUTIFUL DECLARATION OF FRIENDSHIP TO RYAN GOOD!

In the caption of his Instagram post, the handsome Justin Bieber wanted to make a beautiful and long declaration of friendship to Ryan Good! “I don’t think words can describe the love I have for you. I’ve learned so much from you, I’ve had most of my best memories with you.”

“I’ve seen you become one of the most incredible human beings I know,” Justin wrote. Your ability to bring joy to every environment you enter is a real gift. »

Justin Bieber added: “You have brought me so much joy over the years and you continue to be a strength for me because you support me in every ordeal. You are the symbol of friendship,” says the 26-year-old singer!

“Things haven’t always been easy, but there’s a commitment to me and my family is OBVIOUS. This life is simply better because you are there … You’re making me better in every way, brother. What an honor to be your brother! Happy birthday! Justin Bieber concluded this way!

A beautiful text that for sure will please the principal concerned who blows out his 37 candles! Indeed, Ryan Good can sell himself to have a friend who values him! Moreover, in the comments, several Internet users have been enthusiastic about such a strong friendship over the years!