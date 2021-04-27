Justin Bieber shocks his fans again with his dreadlocks!

Fans of Canadian singer Justin Bieber don’t really validate his new look with dreadlocks! We’re telling you more.

Young singer Justin Bieber is not unanimous with his dreadlocks!

JUSTIN BIEBER CHANGES HIS LOOK

A few days ago, fans of the young Canadian singer were surprised to discover it with a new look. Indeed, Justin Bieber has decided to treat himself to a little hair madness.

The young man who has let his blonde hair grow in recent months has appeared on social media with dreadlocks. A style that is unusual, to say the least. Indeed, Hailey Baldwin’s darling has never been seen wearing such a hairstyle.

Indeed, over the years, we have seen it with countless different hairstyles. Remember that the young man began his career with his famous big wick coiffed on the side.

Then, little by little, he began to cut his wick. He then opts for a less voluminous hairstyle and clears his forehead. A look that lights up Justin Bieber’s face.

He then gives in to the tendency of the houppettes which gives him a rebellious air. In 2015, he takes the plunge and offers himself a platinum blonde coloring!

The young man then alternates between long strands and hair-capped looks that give him a bad boy style. More recently, and one imagines since the confinement and closure of the hairdressers, the young man chose to wear long hair.

A look that has always cracked his fans. But his dreadlocks did not have the same effect. We’re telling you more.

A STYLE THAT DOESN’T PASS

On Instagram, Justin Bieber unveiled a new photo with his dreadlocks. A close-up selfie where the young man reveals his neglected beard.

But his fans don’t seem all fans of his new look. Even if the photo still garnered more than 1 million views in just 3 hours!

Dan’s comments, opinions diverge. Some Justin Bieber fans find his look “very cool.” Others like it much less.

“It’s not really, but I love you anyway,” an Instagram follower wrote. But the fan community seems divided.

Indeed, many fans of the artist do not like his new look at all. Apart from the aesthetic side that they do not seem to appreciate, he accuses her of cultural appropriation.

The young man’s new look is a debate in the comments. “Avoids,” writes him a user of the social network.

“Black people are rejected in schools and at work because of their hairstyles, but when they’re a white man they call him “hippie” or they say he’s stylish.” denounces a fan in the comments. “So it’s not just a hairstyle,” she adds.

“Please learn about cultural appropriation. You shouldn’t be wearing dreadlocks. adds another user. “With all my love,” she says.