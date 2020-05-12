Justin Bieber sign hundreds of autographs for his fans !

Justin Bieber finds himself confined to Canada with his wife. He took the opportunity to make a few autographs for his fans.

Justin Bieber finds himself confined to his home with Hailey Baldwin. The singer took the opportunity to sign many messages for his fans.

For the past two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. Everyone should limit their movements so as not to spread the virus.

So, Justin Bieber comply with the rules and the latter finds himself confined in his villa in Canada. However, it is not only because it you can rely on the presence of Hailey Baldwin. The couple seems more united than ever.

Hailey Baldwin is pleased to you can spend time with her husband. They seem to live very well in the containment and they took advantage of their field. In fact, fans were able to see them walking around and Justin even made a boat ride with his wife.

As well, everything is going well for the couple these past few days. However, Justin Bieber does not forget his fans and he prepared some nice surprises.

Justin Bieber made dedications to him !

Justin Bieber does not put aside his career during his confinement. In effect, fans were able to see him make music and he seems inspired. In addition, he made a few live with his wife and sharing a story about her relationship.

Nevertheless, Monday, may 11, Bieber has spent time working. The singer has signed many cards and they seem to be destined for his fans. He seemed happy to be able to spend time on it.

One can think that the cards will be used for shipments of its products of its brand. In any case, Justin Bieber is just to be close to his fans and the signings are likely to make them happy.

In addition, the singer has been able to count on the presence of Hailey Baldwin. While he was signing the cards, shown on the model was beside him and she looked at the tv.

Tags : Hailey baldwin – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber albums – justin bieber couple Justin Bieber autograph justin bieber fans – justin bieber, hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber pictures