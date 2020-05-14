Justin Bieber: soon an album and a tour? Actually Justin Bieber

Another world tour?

He continues his coup of communication by posting another photo ‘R&Bieber’, with the easily add emoji of a camera, eyes and music notes… So that his audience can’t tell if it is a collaboration, a documentary or even a future album, a rumor panics again his fans.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber might be back on stage in 2020. A large world tour? That would enchant its fans, who eagerly await him. But for the moment, everything remains at the stage of mere rumours. The artist has not yet confirmed or denied.