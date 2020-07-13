Justin Bieber : soon to be a duet with Shawn Mendes ? (Video) – Voltage

A couple of weeks ago, Justin Bieber and your friend Ariana Grande they have presented their first collaboration with the new song Stuck with U. The benefits of this single are donated to the The Foundation Of The First Responders Of The Children the purpose of awarding scholarships for the education of the children of the nursing staff and to all those who, during the pandemic, they have a precarious situation. But today, if the canadian singer made about him, it is for any other with. In fact, for some time, rumors about a possible duet with the artist Shawn Mendes continue to circulate on the web. A video posted recently on Instagram did not enhance the expectation of fans about a possible collaboration between the two canadian…

Justin Bieber duet with Shawn Mendes ?

On the 9th of July, Scott Braun, the producer of Justin Bieber, took to their social networks to reveal a sequence in black-and-white where we can see Shawn Mendes and the interpreter Delicious together. While the first plays the piano, the second hums along to a tune unknown.

“These jam sessions miss me”, so wrote Scooter Braun in the legend. For the moment, no other information has been given. Case to follow, so…