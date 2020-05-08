Justin Bieber speaks on his drug addiction – News Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber joined by Hailey Bieber

Today, Justin Bieber is doing better and tries to overcome his demons daily. Several weeks ago, the young man has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Now, he wants to adapt. “I have abused my body in the past, now I’m just in the process of healing. I try to take care of the body God has given me.”

And during this whole period, where Justin Bieber decided to get out of its addiction, it has been able to count on the support of his wife, Hailey Bieber. The supermodel was interviewed by the american magazine It. “For months, I was trying to find my place as a young wife to help find out what was wrong. Today, he is in perfect health.”