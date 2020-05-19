Justin Bieber speaks out about his remorse regarding his marriage with Hailey Baldwin

Since the beginning of the confinement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in Canada. Since a few days, they share their daily lives in a program broadcast on Facebook Watch, ” The Biebers “.

Friday, may 15, the singer of 26 years has referred to the remorse he felt in regards to his past. “There are probably a lot of things that I would change “, he says. “I regret nothing because I am what I am, and one learns from mistakes. But if I could go back and avoid some injuries, I think I would wait on marriage before having sex. I know it sounds crazy, ” admits the artist.

For a few years and his reunion with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber is in fact closer to the faith. A choice certainly motivated by the dark period that he crossed because of his depression, of his various addictions, but also of the discovery of his Lyme disease. Trials in which the performer of “Yummy” now seems to draw to advance.

For her part, Hailey Bieber is less categorical on the subject of chastity. “I don’t think I’d have to say the same thing, but we have had different experiences “, shade the model of 23 years. “I agree on the fact that sex makes things more complicated “, she still recognized. “I think I became really serious with Hailey when I stopped having sex. It all became more clear, ” says Justin Bieber is reaching out to its fans through the camera.

If the couple and their marriage has surprised more than one person, their best friend, Kendall Jenner, today, Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be totally satisfied. Last February, the canadian star has even stated that he wanted to start a family with Hailey Baldwin, while stating that his wife would be the only one to decide how many children they would have together. “It is his body,” he said.