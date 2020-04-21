Justin Bieber spends an evening “relaxing” with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is quarantined with his wife, Hailey Balwdin. To occupy themselves during the birth, the couple spent an evening of “relaxing”… During the quarantine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have spent an evening, to say the least… relaxing.

Words fail when Justin Bieber talks about his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Crazy in love with the pretty blonde, the young man has multiplied declarations of love on social networks.

Yesterday, the Canadian has so let speak his heart. On Instagram, the young man wrote: “This woman makes me smile” in a photo of the couple.

Married for a few months, the two lovebirds could not have asked for anything more! A huge villa on the heights of Los Angeles of several hectares. And a lot of activity.

In this period of quarantine, the couple loves living together. Quarantined both of them, the lovers agree so well.

To such a point that they share absolutely all their activities: board games, Netflix, and chill, race segways to the house, singing lessons… Justin Bieber and Hailey are one!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALWIN, THEIR RELAXING EVENING REVEALED

Eager to reveal their intimacy, the couple has decided to unveil the video of their last night to this day. And when the two lovebirds want to take an evening just for them, it’s not like anything you could imagine.

Last night, Justin and Hailey have spent the evening playing a board game. One way as the other to pass the time. “The evening relaxing with babies”, has written the Canadian story Instagram.

Go out in the evenings to follow the adventures of Jennifer Aniston in Friends! This time, the couple relaxes by playing games of speed.

The couple is so as millions of homes, deprived of all outings. All in joy and good mood. According to you, who won?