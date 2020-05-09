Justin Bieber spends the second with the first episode of his documentary and a new song

Justin Bieber has unveiled this Monday, January 27, the first episode of his documentary series, Seasons. The first episode of introduction in which the singer of 25 years is back on the harsh physical and moral trials he has endured in the previous year, and provides details on the Lyme disease from which he suffers.

For this first episode, the canadian artist reveals the intimate, and explains that he has found a good balance with his marriage, which took place last October. One can also find the singer back in the studio, since it expresses the chance to have regained his creative direction.

In fact, his appearance on stage during the performance of Ariana Grande at Coachella last April marked a turning point for him. He then expressed the public feeling ready to make its grand return with the next coming of his fifth album.

Things said, things done. It was the confirmation today, Forex will be released on February 14, 2020. After unveiling a debut single, “Yummy”, on the 3rd of January, who signed his return, the canadian singer-sharing in addition to the date, a second extract from his fifth album titled “Get Me”, featuring with the american singer Khelani.