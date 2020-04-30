Justin Bieber: “Take It Out On Me” at the heart of a collaboration between Nike and Adidas – Actu Justin Bieber

The two giants unite! Nike and Adidas will release a pair of basketball together. Great news for their fans. At the origin of this creation, Gabriel Gonzalez, co-founder of the design studio CHPR-3. It was decided to merge the flagship models: the Adidas Gazelle as well as the Nike Cortez.

In the columns of the magazine Footwear News, he confides: “As a freelance designer, I have had the opportunity to introduce new ideas and change perspectives. The idea of mixing these two rival brands has me very intrigued”. And this big news deserved a big announcement. To do so, the two brands have requested Justin Bieber.