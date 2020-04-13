Justin Bieber takes the pose with his best friend on Instagram !

On his account Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a shot where he takes the pose with his best friend. His fans love to see them together !

In his latest photo shared on Instagram, Justin Bieber appears alongside his best friend. He is very proud to present it to his fans. MCE tells you more !

Since the beginning of the confinement, Justin Bieber does not stop to share news, photos and videos on his account Instagram. Yes, it is really very far !

While the latter should ensure that any concert or any other obligation musicalthe darling ofHailey Baldwin takes all his time to the care of his wife.

But also to his fans ! Also, Justin Bieber is trying to kill the boredom of all of its subscribers on the social networks. Thus, the latter launches a challenge on TikTok.

And the least we can say, it is that his audience gets more involved ! In fact, the video of his challenge is also growing on the very trend of the moment.

But that’s not all ! The canadian star is spending its time to reveal with new pictures with the people he loves. Hailey, of course, but also his best friend !

Justin Bieber is proud to present

Justin Bieber shares a photo taken on the spot. We see the singer of 26 years wearing an orange shirt and a cap of blue sky.

At his side is Chaz Somers. Moreover, the sweetheart Hailey Baldwin wrote in the caption of its publication : “Me and my brother @yourgrandmothersfavoriterapper “.

In short, the performer of “Yummy” this his best friend to all his fans through this film. Yes, he is proud to show it to his audience !

Yes, the two young men are friends since they are children ! Justin Bieber shows his subscribers that he does not forget where he comes from.

In effect, the latter has not cut ties with Chaz Somers in spite of the celebrity. And his fans are excited to find out !

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber 2020 – justin bieber news – Justin Bieber news – justin bieber insta – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber best friend – Justin Bieber best friend