Justin Bieber talks about his album and his single to be released “soon”

(Relaxnews) – The canadian singer has recently announced that provide to publish a new studio album by the end of the year.

In a video Instagram Live repartagée by the account of one fan, Justin Bieber has revealed that he plans to release a new album before the end of the year, without to deliver the specific date. The musician has also said that he was going to share the first single “soon”.

“I have the impression that everyone hates to hear soon, because you never know exactly when this will happen”, launched in laughing the woman who filmed this video, one can only imagine Hailey Baldwin, the wife of the singer.

Justin Bieber had already hinted to his fans that he was preparing a new album last July, when he joined the chinese social network Weibo.

For all my fans in China, I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo. Look forward to sharing more. Some good music coming. pic.twitter.com/eTVXnKqyrJ — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) July 24, 2019

It should be noted that the artist has not released new title for his fourth studio album, “Purpose”, unveiled in 2015.

After two years of absence from the world of music, the Canadian has announced her comeback last may, at the concert of Ariana Grande at Coachella. He has since appeared in several titles, with a collaborative, such as that of Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care”, as well as a new version of the “Bad Guy” Billie Eilish.

Justin Bieber was recently charged on his fight against the depression and the drug in a long post on Instagram, mentioning also in passing the success he has known then that he was only a child. “You know, I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 years of age, separated with no money, very young and rebellious also. Then as my skill progressed and I met a great success, all this happened in just two years. My whole world is found in upheaval,” wrote the singer.