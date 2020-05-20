Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish… These documentaries are expected this year ! Actually Justin Bieber

The stars are engaged. In recent years, artists like to show off behind-the-scenes of their career. During recording of the album, during the filming of a movie clip or a repeat of a world tour. A party that has long remained hidden, but now revealed to the public. In this way, the fans feel closer to their artists.

Documentaries have already been published

The documentary already out were unanimous. Started by Beyoncé. In “Homecoming”, the queen of pop has unveiled the preparation of a show that has been widely followed, his performance at the festival Coachella. Encouragement of his team, the choreography flawless, tailored outfits… The fans were able to follow this unique experience, all reviewed by Queen B.