Justin Bieber tells the story of how he became ” the person most hated in the world “

The singer Justin Bieber in a message published on social networks its long descent to the underworld, which was led after him to become the person most hated in the world.

Celebrity early, depression and consumption of hard drugs : the canadian singer Justin Bieber has spoken in a long publication on Instagram, referring to a vicious circle had transformed into a person of the most ridiculed, judged and hated in the world.

” Everyone has done everything for me, so that I never even learned the basic principles of the responsibility

“said the star of 25 years, saying that at 18 years old, he had no jurisdiction in the real world despite millions of dollars and access to what he wanted.

Irritated, disrespectful to women, and in anger, Justin Bieber, tells the time to be away from all those who loved him. ” I am hidden behind the shadow of a person that I had become “he wrote Monday in a message came from the heart.

In 2017, he had interrupted his tour, explaining to want to find themselves psychologically.

In the same year, China had said that the artist was not welcome in the country because of his bad behavior, saying that he should grow up if he wanted to return.

” But fortunately, God gave me amazing people who love me for who I am has sued the singer, thanking his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and his friends have helped him get his life back together “.

At the beginning of April, it was revealed to be followed psychologically via an image on Instagram.

” All that to say that even when the odds are against you, continue to beat you “.