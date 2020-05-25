Justin Bieber, the guest of the Sunday Service for Kanye West [Vidéo] • RAPRNB

Justin Bieber was a guest special this Sunday on the occasion of the Sunday Service, held by Kanye West. The canadian artist has even delivered a small performance.

As every Sunday, Kanye West gave his famous Sunday Service, which he organises for a year now. This weekend, the service Sunday was held in Los Angeles. The opportunity to Justin Bieber created a stir by performing the song Never Would Have Made It Marvin Sapp. A performance filmed by Kim Kardashian in her story Instagram. In the past few months, the canadian artist had expressed his desire to participate in one of the sessions of the Sunday Service of Yeezy.

In addition to the coming of Justin Bieber, the Sunday Service Choir has performed 2 tracks from the rapper Roddy Ricch. The choir has been remixed Ballin’ and The Box before you sing Everything from the Nas.

A 7th album N°1 !

Justin Bieber ends his week on a good note. The singer of 25 years has obtained her 7th no. 1 on the Billboard charts with his album Forex. The opus has sold 231 000 copies in the United States. A score that allows him to be part of the best sales in the 1st week since the beginning of the year. Before him, it’s Eminem with 279 000 sales to Music to Be Murdered By and the singer Halsey with 239 000 sales to Halsey’s Manic that the ahead. Was only 25 years old, he became the youngest artist to win a 7th no. 1 on the Top Albums. It surpasses the record previously held by Elvis Presley, who had recorded his 7th No. 1 to 26 years.

With this new N°1 in the Top this week, JB exceeds A Boogie Wit da Hoodie with his album Artist 2.0 and Tame Impala and his opus The Slow Rush. Despite a good start, sales of Forex are a slight disappointment in contrast to the figures of Purpose and its 649 000 sales in the 1st week, 2015.