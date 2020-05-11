Justin Bieber, the return and revelation shock : “I am suffering from Lyme disease”

The canadian singer Justin Bieber, who made his big return with the single “Yummy,” announced Wednesday, January 8, be suffering from Lyme disease, via a posting on the social network Instagram.

Justin Bieber made his big return earlier this year with a brand new piece Yummythat it accompanies a clip top in color. For four years now, (since Purpose 2015) that the pop star had not released the song solo. An injustice that takes up so late with the last release of the artist, Yummy.

A single and a clip

This new single is accompanied by a clip directed by Bardia Zeinaliin which the young singer attable around strange dishes, ranging from lobster to plastered gelatine, in green, and with guests high in color. The song was produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

Justin Bieber in his music video “Yummy”.

– SCREEN CAPTURE – YOUTUBE

But the news of the pop star does not stop there since the 27th of January, Justin Bieber will launch his docu-series Justin Bieber : Seasonson YouTube. Consisting of ten episodes, the programme will take viewers behind-the-scenes of her new album which will be released this year.

He just throw a bomb

But not only, since the star of social networks (more than 107 million followers on Twitter for example) just throw a bomb by announcing that she was suffering from the Lyme disease and she will post also on YouTube a documentary series giving more details about his state of health.

“I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and in addition I also have a serious case of mononucleosis chronic, which affects my skin, my neurological functions, my energy and my health in general,” wrote on Wednesday January 8, on Instagramthe singer of 25 years.

I’ll be back better than ever !

And to add, self-confident : “It has been a few difficult years, but following the right treatment to cure this incurable disease will help, and I’ll be back better than ever” ! This is all the evil that want those millions of fans.