Justin Bieber : the singer reveals his biggest regret

The american singer, Justin Bieber, and his wife Haily Baldwin responded to questions from their fans in their show The Biebers we Watch on Facebook. During these discussions, Bieber has said his biggest regret.

The biggest regret of Justin Bieber ?You have slept before the wedding. Invited by one of his fans to share his regrets, Justin Bieber said : “there are a lot of things that I would change. I don’t regret anything because it’s part of what you are and that you learn things from it all. If I could go back, I will stay abstinent until marriage. I know it sounds crazy. Sex can be confusing”.

Hailey Baldwin, today Bieber, does not share his point of view, even if she understands it. “We have had different experiences. But I agree with the fact that to be sexually active with someone can make things more confusing”.

Shortly after the airing of the episode, Justin Bieber has posted a picture showing kissing his wife on the forehead. It has légendé :

“I’m lying, you sleep next to me. I wonder how I could be so blessed. I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our life. Good night Hailey, I hope that you will read it in the morning and you souriras. You’re my ‘forever”.

Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰

Clara Morgane will cease to amaze us ! In fact, the young woman has yet unveiled her breasts on Instagram. And the users have not been able to resist his charm. We’ll let you discover the cliché…

The fans are more than 18 000 to succumb to the charm of Clara Morgane. It must be said that the young woman is radiant ! And the internet users did not hesitate to compliment her !

“you make us crack”, “What a woman”, “Always sexy”, “You illumine my day. I love” can be read in the comments. It is, therefore, still a no-fault for the fiery blonde !

Clara Morgane knows how to comfort his fans during the confinement. In effect, the it-girl has planned many surprises to brighten up the days of the internet users.

The former candidate of DALS then offers to discover the result of her shoot sexy on its website. Like what, the star has thought of everything ! And the last risk of meeting a nice success with her photos ! Clara Morgane knows how to play his charms to seduce the canvas. What will be the next madness ? To follow !

On his profile Instagram, Clara Morgane sharing photos super sexy to delight his admirers. But haters take it to her and her nudity !

If Clara Morgane is here today, it is thanks to its fans. Even if the pretty blonde gets annoy on the social networks she wants to continue to make them happy.

“My 700 000… Thanks to you to support me, follow me, motivate my creativity and, for many, many years. 20 years of love, it is love crazy.”

“My passion for photography has me close to you (…) If I imagine constantly new universes, new decorations, new ornaments, this is only to better please you and why not inspire you.”

However, Clara Morgane is the same as to speak to its critics. “Yes, for me, the body is also an object of art that can speak, exhibit, erect. I know not everyone will agree but that is my vision. “And ocd !

While Olympique de Marseille was forced to sell in order to remain in the nails of the financial fair play, 60M€…

Then he will be free at the end of the season, Sebastian Vettel would expect that a large bucket is released, the image of…

At the end of contract with PSG, Edinson Cavani would be monitored by many clubs like Inter. A…

Africa responded quickly to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and, to date, the cases reported are fewer in number than…

Superstar in Portland, Damian Lillard, however, has struggled to win a title with the Blazers. Therefore, it is…

Advisor of Josep Maria Bartomeu, Carles Rexach has stated that FC Barcelona was close to sign for Ronald Koeman. A…

Emmanuel Macron said he was “willing to go to Camp David if the sanitary conditions allow”. The summit of…

The us president, Donald Trump has again raised the tone Wednesday, may 20, in the face of China, as its…

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be present at the opening Sunday of his trial for corruption, has confirmed…

A teachers ‘ union of south africa was warned on Wednesday against the proposed re-opening of schools in the country, stating that…

A plan take-off and recovery of the various economic sectors will be put in place just after the feast of…

The minister of economy and finance, Mohamed Benchaâboun, called, Tuesday, for companies to resume their activities “directly after…

Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in Wednesday as the new Prime minister of Lesotho, a day after the resignation of…

Abidjan, the economic capital of côte d’ivoire comprises a total of 43 000 maquis (bars) and bars with at least 215 000 employees, according to the…

The minister of Health of Botswana, Lemogang Kwape, has been elected to the executive council of the world Organization of the…

In the early morning of Thursday 21 may 2020, the national electoral Commission autonomous (Cena) has proclaimed the major trends…

The verdict of the municipal elections and municipal as of may 17, fell in the early morning of Thursday 21…

As announced in the last few days, the results of the municipal elections and municipal Sunday 17th may are now…

At the end of two weeks of quarantine, the former president Boni Yayi has returned to his home. – Returned to the…

Schools should be reopened on June 2, next to the students in the class review, but at the same time the ministry of…

The call of the higher Council of imams, mosques and islamic affairs in Côte d’ivoire (COSIM), the mosques of…

The president of the gambia, Adama Barrow has bypassed the national Assembly to extend the state of emergency of 21 days from the 19…

The european Union (EU) has declared recognise fully the strategic importance of the Nile waters and the Grand dam of the Renaissance…

The south african government has ordered mining companies to withdraw the letters of dismissal sent to the minors, under the pretext that…

Source: https://benin24tv.com/justin-bieber-le-chanteur-revele-son-plus-grand-regret/

Justin Bieber, Hailey Rhode Bieber