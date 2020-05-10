Justin Bieber, the star of a documentary series

YouTube on Monday launched the documentary series Justin Bieber : Seasons on the canadian star.



Jean Siag

The Press

The first episode of 11 minutes, Leaving the Spotlight, starts with the announcement (alongside Ellen DeGeneres), and then the interruption of the tour for his fourth album, Purposeinitiated in 2016. The singer talks about the musical break that it is imposed and the difficult period that he has crossed.

There is, among others, his wife, Hailey Baldwin, his managers, Scooter Brauner and Allison Kaye, and his friend Ryan Good. It is also seen back on stage in a surprise appearance at the festival Coachella on April 21, 2019 after an absence of more than two years.

Justin Bieber, who has just launched the room Yummy, is set to release a new album. In the documentary, he sings an excerpt of a new piece referring to Hailey.

A film that seems to leave just in time to lather her grand return.