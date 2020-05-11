Justin Bieber : the star touched by Lyme

The strokes drawn, the tired face. For several days, many fans worried about the health of Justin Bieber. Some asserted without hesitation that the singer had abandoned the drug. Nothing of all this according to the star of 25 years. In a post released on Instagram on Wednesday, the canadian singer explains the state of his health : “I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and in addition I also have a serious case of mononucleosis chronic, which affects my skin, my neurological functions, my energy and my health in general,” he said. The singer looks back on these last few years, forced to adapt to his illness : “It has been a few difficult years, but following the right treatment […] help, and I’ll be back better than ever,” hopes the artist 25 years old.

He explains in a documentary

“A lot of people did not stop to say that Justin Bieber didn’t look, because of the meth…”. At the beginning of April 2019, Justin Bieber revealed on Instagram to be followed for mental problems before you record a duet with the British, Ed Sheeran, the song evoking the psychological disorders.

Ben Stiller, Bella Hadid…

In 2017, he had interrupted a tour, explaining the want to find themselves psychologically.

In front of his community of some 125 million subscribers, he explains that a series of video documentaries, giving more details about his state of health will shortly be made and posted on YouTube.

Like him, other stars come out of the silence. It is as well as the mannequin Bella Hadid confessed in 2016 suffer from this disease, as her mother. Before her, Ben Stiller was entrusted in 2010 to the disease that gave him pain in the knee. Avril Lavigne, Ashley Olsen, Richard Gere, George W. Bush, Alec Baldwin and Neneh Cherry are also affected.