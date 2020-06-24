Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Big Sean is working on a new title – the News of Justin Bieber

The preparation for the future? This video has made the rounds of the web. Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Big Sean is working on a new project. While this collaboration was still a secret a few hours ago, the three artists were filmed in the studio. All behind the console, they think of this future song.

In social networks, users wonder how it would look like new. For the first time, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Big Sean reunited for a trio. For some, the interpreters have been working for some time on this collaboration. As suggested by this inscription “2nd wave”.