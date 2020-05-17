Justin Bieber: Travis Scott, and Post Malone’s Featuring on his next album?

The fans of Justin Bieber could find the artists, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kehlani on the next album of their idol.

Sources say that the interpreter of ‘Sorry’ would to release his first studio album since ‘Purpose’ released in march 2015, with the participation of a number of artists in the view, the star of hip-hop, the interpreter of ‘Circles’ as well as the british R&B singer who received a Grammy nomination.

A source has said to TMZ that the singer of 25 years, expect currently that the rapper Post sends its recordings to a title that they would have recorded together.

It has also been claimed that Justin is thinking of naming his next album “Forever” after he recently tattooed the seven letters on his neck.

The singer had previously tattooed the words ‘Purpose’ and ‘Believe’, the title of his album released in 2012.

The interpreter of ‘10,000 Hours’ has to announce the color today (03.01.20), leaving his first solo single in five years, ‘Yummy’, which will appear on his fifth studio album, with the participation of his collaborator, Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd (co-writer and producer of the title).

Justin – who married the supermodel Hailey Baldwin in 2018 – a tribute to his wife in his new song, claiming that he is “delighted” that she becomes his “lady”, and saying that it “has this Yummy Yum”.

Justin has previously expressed his enthusiasm about his back on the music scene after a break that he had himself imposed.

He said: “as humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, everything that I have experienced, I believe that I am where I am supposed to be and that God place me where he wants me. This album is different from previous albums, simply because I am not the same person today.”

From may 2020, Justin will embark on a huge tour of the United States during which he will perform his new songs. The tour will conclude on September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at Metlife stadium.

Justin has also announced the upcoming release of a new documentary series on Youtube, titled ‘Justin Bieber : Seasons’, which will be released later this month.

The documentary series will follow the singer in behind-the-scenes of the recording of his next album, after he shocked his fans by removing the world tour that he had planned to commence in 2017.