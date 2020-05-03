Justin Bieber unveils a beautiful picture of him with his family !

On Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a shot where he is with his family. The Canadian sports a short pink and white shirt.

His family, Justin Bieber has been in the heart. On his account Instagram, the singer posted a snapshot where it appears stylish with his dad.

What is Justin Bieber during the confinement ? Married to Hailey Baldwin, the Canadian relishes moments to two.

The Canadian artist has decided to be confined to the sides of her dear and tender in a nice typical house of Canada. And for the moment, he is not ready to return to Los Angeles.

A source has recently told HollywoodLife that the hunk would not return anytime soon in California. “For the moment, Justin Bieber is in Canada. He does not want to take any risk and will remain there as long as there is the pandemic “.

The singer is a few miles from his family. Then a souvenir, the interpreter Baby has posted a snapshot colored with his dad.

Justin Bieber poses with his family in shorts pink and white shirt

On his account Instagram, Justin Bieber has posted an adorable snapshot with his father and his little brother. The singer wrote the caption : “Family “, all complemented by émoji heart.

The singer, very close to his parents flaunts a colourful look. A white shirt, and a pair of shorts pink, showing her legs tanned.

Justin Bieber seems to be a bit nostalgic. The singer is only a few kilometres of the dwelling place of his dad, but for all that, he can’t see it.

Then, the best way to remember a period where he could easily see them is to post old photos. And his fans can validate them.

The singer has never been as active as since confinement. As the days pass, the singer tells the story of his life, in the day-to-day.

Justin in his bed, Justin in the jacuzzi, Justin in his garden… His life is worthy of a true soap opera. That’s going to make the husband of Hailey Baldwin today ? The answer in the next story…

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : news Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber 2020 – Justin Bieber news – Justin Bieber family – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber short