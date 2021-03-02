Justin Bieber unveils a photo of him as a baby and melts the canvas!

On his Instagram account, Justin Bieber shared an adorable photo of himself as a baby. The reason? He celebrated his birthday on the Web!

Indeed, Justin Bieber unveiled a picture of him as a baby. In the shot, he appears yawning with large round eyes. One thing is for sure, it really melted its subscribers.

In the caption of his Instagram photo, the singer also wrote: “Baby me 27 years ago.” translated as “Me baby 27 years ago.” With his shot, he has collected more than 4 million “likes” in just a few hours from his fans.

In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment Justin Bieber. But that’s not all. Many also wished Hailey Baldwin’s darling a happy birthday. That’s the case with Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things actress left a “Happy Birthday” under Justin Bieber’s photo. Others close to him have done the same. So far, Hailey Baldwin hasn’t posted anything for her baby on social media.

JUSTIN BIEBER CELEBRATES THE RELEASE OF HIS ALBUM ON INSTAGRAM

It’s not the only thing Justin Bieber has celebrated in recent days. Not long ago, he announced the release date of a new album. It was on his Instagram account that he revealed this good news to his fans.

Justin Bieber said: “JUSTICE the March 19 album. At a time when there is so much evil with this broken planet, we all yearn for healing and justice for humanity.”

The artist also revealed: “By creating this album, my goal is to make music that will bring comfort, to create songs that people can identify with and connect to so that they feel less alone.”

He added: “Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way to remember that we are not alone.”

Justin Bieber continued: “Music can be a way to communicate with each other and connect with each other. I know I can’t just solve injustice by making music.”