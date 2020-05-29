Justin Bieber unveils a teaser of “Stuck with U” !

A few days before the release of her single “Stuck With U”, Justin Bieber the tease. The artist shared a preview clip made in home !

Before the release of “Stuck With U” featuring Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber tease their new single. His fans are crazy of joy ! MCE gives you more details.

We still need to wait a few days to discover the single of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande ! Moreover, the canadian star is helping its fans to wait.

Yes, the performer of “Yummy” announced the good news to his audience on the 1st of may. While he feels very close to the former girlfriend of Mac Miller, they decide to work together !

So, Justin Bieber wanted to write and interpret a song with it. In effect, the darling Hailey Baldwin owes him a lot for his return !

Then, he wanted a song linked to the context of the health crisis. Moreover, it is sufficient to translate the title “Stuck With U” to believe it. It means ” Stuck With You “.

” Very excited because we have finally done it. I pull out a new song Stuck with U with my friend Ariana Grande, next Friday, the 8th of may. (…) “

Justin Bieber is in a hurry also

Then while waiting the 8 may, Justin Bieber their tease of her single on her behalf Instagram ! As well, the singer sharing a super extract from the clip.

“5 days #stuckwithu @arianagrande “, says the artist in the legend of its publication. In any case, his video clip looks too cute !

In fact, Justin Bieber wanted his fans to participate ! And many internet users are filming as they were dancing. But not only that. The activities are various !

Some of them film themselves while they make a hug to their child, their brother and sister, or their pet. After all, the containment does not stop the affection.

Moreover, they are not all the same age ! There are toddlers and older. This shows the reality of the confinement ! In any case, this is really too cute !

