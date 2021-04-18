Justin Bieber unveils an old photo of himself before his success!

On his Instagram account, Justin Bieber shared a vintage photo long before he was known to everyone.

Justin Bieber hasn’t always been a star. Long before he bedificed, the Canadian was a boy like any other. On Instagram, he shared a vintage photo at school.

JUSTIN BIEBER SHARES A PHOTO BEFORE HE’S KNOWN

Justin Bieber loves social media. Very active on Instagram, his network of choice, the Canadian posts a plethora of photos and videos.

And sometimes Hailey Baldwin’s husband shares very old clichés in remembrance of the good times. That is what he did as recently as yesterday.

Pattie Mallette’s son, who grew up in the spotlight, was keen to share vintage photos. They were taken long before Scooter Braun revealed Justin Bieber to everyone.

In the photos posted on his Instagram account, he can be seen posing alongside several classmates. Despite his haircut very different from today, the singer is easily recognizable.

“My Northwestern squad,” he wrote in the caption. The Canadian star with millions of albums sold was therefore an ordinary boy, like the others.

In the photos, Justin Bieber wears a large khaki-colored jacket, very popular at the time. The latter wears a black pantsuit as well as sneakers of the same color.

JUSTIN BIEBER LOVES POSTING VINTAGE SNAPS

The photos shared only 12 hours ago, have been linked more than 2 million times. This is proof that everything Justin Bieber publishes turns into gold.

This isn’t the first time Hailey Baldwin’s husband has shared souvenir photos on his Instagram account. Indeed, the artist considers his Insta page as a souvenir book.

A few months ago, Justin Bieber shared a picture alongside his mom and dad. Justin’s parents separated as a child.

In a black-and-white shot, the star can be seen hugging her mother, Pattie Malette. This proves that the mother and son were already very close when he was still a child.

The latter poses on his mother’s lap and Justin Bieber kisses him on the mouth. In an interview with Rolling Stones in 2019, the singer spoke about his relationship with his mom.

“With my mom, we are very complicit. So we don’t see each other as often as we used to, but she was always there when I needed her, I owe her my success, she pushed me to live music.” Touching statements that must have pleased the principal concerned.