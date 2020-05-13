Justin Bieber unveils the piano version of “10 000 hours” with Dan + Shay – What’s up Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber: “10 000 hours” played at her wedding

Unveiled to the public at large, on October 4, the love song “10 000 hours” has been played, the first time, to the marriage of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, the end of September 2019 by the american duo Dan + Shay, invited to the feast.

The two country musicians are committed on this experience: “We’d never repeated“said Dan Smyers to Entertainment Tonight, Wednesday 16 October 2019. “We had of course already recorded in a studio, but we’d never played in front of people. But Justin has asked for the “Sing 10 000 hours” and we were like “Ok, we are going to try”. “It was good, it was really fun and the people were on the dance floor“she said Shay Mooney.