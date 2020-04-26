Justin Bieber uses “prayer and meditation” to help it put in quarantine

2020-04-25 20:30:07

Justin Bieber uses “prayer and meditation” to help put in quarantine.

The hitmaker “I Don’t Care” tried “to stay physical and active” throughout the lock-in period to help improve his mood when he “felt low”.

He said: “Prayer and meditation. What has helped me is that I train a lot; I stay physical and stay active. I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, I listen to music. The music is very powerful; it can really help you when you feel low. ”

And the singer of 26 years – who is in quarantine with his wife Hailey – loves-cook “a little bit”.

He added: “We cook a little. We are fortunate to have a chef at home. Yeah, Hailey and I cook a little. We cooked the penne pasta the other night, it was really good.”

And Justin wants to go to the Bahamas after the lockout to get more sun.

Speaking to Sirius XM on Instagram live, he shared: “I thought I’d go in a warm place, because we are in Canada now and it is very cold. So I thought I’d go to the Bahamas or in a warm place.”

Justin was forced to postpone his “Tour of changes” because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

A statement shared by Justin on Twitter reads as follows: “In the light of the current health crisis, and with the utmost concern for all the affected people, Justin Bieber made all of the dates currently planned for 2020 for the Tour Changes. While Justin – with his band, his dancers and his team has worked hard to prepare an incredible show, he has always put the health and well-being of its fans in the foreground.

“Justin looks forward to the opportunity to be back on the road and can occur in a safe space for everyone. He asked the fans to keep their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates will be postponed. Information on the dates deferred will be available soon. “

