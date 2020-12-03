Justin Bieber waited a month to get his new tattoo

The singer had to wait for his wife Hailey Bieber to give him her “permission” to have his new body design done.

Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his collection of neck tattoos with a rose design after his wife told him she wasn’t thrilled with all the art on his skin.

Hailey Bieber has told her man that she doesn’t want him to get any more tattoos on his neck, and the pop star is happy to follow her rules, telling host Ellen DeGeneres that she had to wait to get her rose design.

“Hailey doesn’t want me to get any more tattoos on my neck …” he said. “She knew I wanted to have it (the rose tattoo) and she said, ‘Wait a month and if you still want to have it, do it.’ I waited a month “.

Justin made it clear that his wife is not averse to skin art and has tattoos herself.

“He has some tattoos,” he added. “His whole hand is tattooed, like these pretty and delicate flowers.”

Justin Bieber’s first tattoo was a “birdie” on his stomach, which was done when he was 16 years old.