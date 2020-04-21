Justin Bieber wants to fly to your house and you sérénader LaminuteInfo – information in all its diversity. Laminute.info

KITCHEN –

The superstar of pop Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to be embedded in the ALL IN Challenge, offering a serenade in person to a lucky winner.

In a video posted on Instagram, the native of Stratford, Ontario, says he will travel to the winner’s home and sang “One Less Lonely Girl”.

“I think it could be pretty special,” said Bieber in the video.

The challenge aims to be the largest fundraising digital world, with the objective of raising tens of millions of people towards food security in the United States.

“The delivery time of the price will be mutually agreed and will be determined at a later date when it will be possible to safely”, says the Web site ALL IN Challenge.

The fundraising dotted star offers people the chance to enter to win unique experiences with celebrities, going to the next film from Kevin Hart to co-host an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the video, Bieber named Chris Brown, Kanye West and Chris Pratt to be also involved in the challenge.

A number of the price of luxury are also to win, like play a game of H. O. R. S. E. with Magic Johnson or the Rolls-Royce Phantom 2018 Meek Mill. The offer on the luxury car at the time of writing these lines: 310 000 US$.