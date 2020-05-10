Justin Bieber: what can we expect from “Seasons”, his mini-documentary series – News Justin Bieber

“Seasons” will unveil all of its slump

“Sometimes we want to stop everything“, confides Justin Bieber-facing camera. The singer will return to the period quite dark which disrupted his career in 2017. In full world tour and at the peak of his art, the singer has had to cancel a dozen concerts at the last minute. The reason for this shutdown of the “Purpose World Tour”: an immense fatigue after two years spent on the roads.

It should also be noted that these last few months have been particularly rich in emotions for the performer of “Sorry”. Justin Bieber has experienced a few setbacks. Depressed, he even attended a therapy in a specialized center.

Justin Bieber and the creation of his new album

The fans of Justin Bieber will also have privileged access to their long sessions of recording of the singer, in the documentary “Seasons”. The Canadian is scheduled to release in the course of the year a new album, and unveiled with this film the preparation of the disk, as expected.

“I will never be able to redo this album. It has to be perfect.“, confides Justin Bieber in the studio in the trailer for “Seasons”.