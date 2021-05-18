Justin Bieber: Which other stars will play in the series “Friends”?

The famous singer Justin Bieber and other famous stars will participate in the sequel to the series “Friends”.

As you probably know, the famous singer Justin Bieber will appear in the special episode of Friends. However, other personalities you know will be present.

WHO WILL APPEAR ALONGSIDE JUSTIN BIEBER IN THE SERIES?

On-screen, of course, you’ll find Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. These are the main characters.

That’s not all! At the same time, you will have the opportunity to meet Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Reese Witherspoon (one of Rachel’s sisters), James Michael Tyler (Gunther) as well as Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould (Monica and Ross’ parents). But that’s not all!

Tom Selleck (Richard), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s hand twin), and Larry Hankin (Mr. Heckles) will also be in attendance. Well, say, that’s a lot of people!

But as if that weren’t enough, HBO MAX also planned guests of great renown. We already know that Justin Bieber will be present. But who will be others?

According to the online website, there will be Justin Bieber but also David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and even Malala Yousafzai. Well, well, well!

So you’ll understand, the sequel to Friends has a lot of surprises in store for us. Especially since one of the actors recently made some very surprising revelations.

« Nothing is written in advance. We don’t play our characters. We are ourselves, the real people,” said David Schwimmer to Graham Norton. Except for a part that I will not reveal, where we all read something“.

One thing is for sure: no matter what it is, we can’t wait to see the result. See you on May 27th.

ON THE MUSIC SIDE?

So you will discover Justin Bieber as an actor, although it is quite possible that he retains his personality, in this episode of Friends.

He doesn’t intend to let go of the music. Indeed, after releasing a track in collaboration with DJ Khaled, the singer gave news of his tour.

While he was scheduled to perform on stage from June, Hailey Baldwin’s darling was forced to postpone his tour… 2022! We agree, it seems so far away.

But unfortunately, the current sanitary conditions do not yet allow the singer to gather his audience. This is the very first time the star has been forced to change his date. ouch!

Don’t panic! Justin Bieber intends to catch up. It plans to move to nearly 52 cities in the United States in 2022. A big challenge, then.

In order not to crash, the artist has already begun his rehearsals. For a while now, he hasn’t hesitated to post on Instagram some photos of the Rehearsals of the Justice World Tour.

Applied to the task, Justin Bieber seems to give his best to make everything perfect. So we wish him a lot of courage!