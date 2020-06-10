Justin Bieber will do everything to support the black community !

The singer Justin Bieber used his account of Instagram to convey strong messages and to support the black community!

Since the terrible murder of George Floyd, Justin Bieber has my heart support the black community in the United States… MCE TV tells you more!

For the last several days, Justin Bieber is using his community to pass a strong message! In effect, the latter does not want to be one of those people who turn a blind eye if they find injustice!

Thus, the man took 100% part in the movement, Black Lives Matter! In fact, each of his posts Instagram is dedicated to the cause for a few days already…

So, this Sunday, 7 June 2020, Justin Bieber has posted the text poignant on Instagram aimed at supporting and promoting culture and the black community in the United States and around the world! Udo a beautiful initiative on the part of the sweetheart Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, the surfer thanked him for his great initiative

So, Justin Bieber has posted the following text. ” I am inspired by black culture. I benefited from the black culture ! My style, the way I sing, dance, get dressed… All of it is influenced by the black culture ! “Began to write in a first-time artist!

And also adds. ” from this dayI’m going to use my platform to learn and to talk about the racism, injustice, and oppression… I’m going to identify the way in which I can be part of the people who change this! “

A position that people have so loved it ! In effect, ces past have held to be congratulated Justin Bieber ! MCE TV offers you to read some reviews !

“Thank you, thank you Justin ! “” Justin, this is really the best ! “” Always there to support good causes ! “” There is no better than this singer… So please defend it with the community ! Black Lives Matter! “And we can read on Instagram!

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber anti-racism – Justin Bieber black lives matter – Justin Bieber shot Justin Bieber Instagram – Justin Bieber racism, Justin Bieber police violence