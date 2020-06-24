Justin bieber would be the victim of false accusations ?

Two women accuse him of rape, the facts, dating back to the years 2014 and 2015. But the canadian singer has no intention of letting a coach in the mud, and responds to the allegations by providing evidence in public of his innocence. At 26 years old, the husband of Hailey Baldwin believes that ” sexual assaults should not be taken lightly “, that is why it is held in the silence and to respond clearly to the allegations against him. “These last 24 hours, a new Twitter account appeared to tell the story of how I was involved in a sexual assault march 9, 2014 at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas. I want to be clear. There is nothing true in this story. In fact, as I will demonstrate, I was not present,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Also, to deny the facts alleged by the first young woman named Danielle, Justin gives the details of what took place between the 9 march and 10 march 2014, the date of your stay in Austin, making it clear that in this particular period, he was not alone. “What this person does not know, is that I was with my girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez “. The singer can even confirm that in fact I was at your side during your step. Better yet, the supporting evidence, the singer shows that he has never stayed at the Four Seasons, as said accusingly. “I was with Selena and friends in an Airbnb in the 9, and 10 were in a Westin as our hotel reservation in THE Fifth, and not at the Four Seasons, has been a problem,” he continued. As to the other accusingly, and Kadi, the artist has not yet lifted the veil on this matter.