Justin Bieber would have a link to a family with Ryan Gosling !

The singer Justin Bieber was going to be a link to a family with the actor Ryan Gosling ? It gives you more details !

Justin Bieber would have a link to the family with actor Ryan Gosling ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Justin Bieber has shared “the most beautiful day of your life” with your subscribers. In fact, it is the day in which it was discovered that he had a relationship with Ryan Gosling !

But no … in fact it is also a link to a family with another star: lhas singer Avril Lavigne !

Justin Bieber has shared the news on his account of Instagram. A new has for the least surprised to their subscribers.

That, like you and me, not what I expected ! But, then, outside of that this story of family ties ?

It gives more details !

Justin Bieber: a history of the family

In recent years, the internet sites which offers the users to know its heritage have seen the light of day. In fact, many offers to find its origins.

Sites by DNA analysis, other by tracing their genealogy. Influential and even celebrities have played the game.

Last year, the singer Justin Bieber has shared a publication, intriguing in its account of Instagram. In fact, we see a kind a family tree of your family.

The artist has done the test in the site ancestry.com. And the result is amazing.

In fact, it seems that the canadian singer has a relationship with other stars. It is also Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne.

In other places, Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling while the two born in the same hospital. A couple of 13 years!!!

In the genealogical tree it is said that Ryan Gosling, Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber they are, in fact, distant cousins.

The artist added that this discovery is one of the best of his entire life. He will even say that it is “the most beautiful day of your life.”

His manager said that often see a similarity in their behavior. All is explained !

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber to 2020 – justin bieber news Justin Bieber family-Justin Bieber news Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling – Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling, cousin