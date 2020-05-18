Justin Bieber would have preferred to stay a virgin before her marriage with Hailey Baldwin – News Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber on open heart. Since a few weeks, and due to the confinement, the interpreter of “Sorry” offers sessions with his followers on Facebook Watch through a show called “The Biebers”. Alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin, the canadian singer reveals a few snippets of his daily life in Canada during this period.

It is also an opportunity for the artist to make a few confidences about his personal life. During the episode aired on Friday, may 15, Justin Bieber has referred to his past experiences and his biggest regret in matters of sex.

“There are probably a lot of things that I would change, he explained. I regret nothing because I am what I am, and one learns from mistakes. But if I could go back and avoid some injuries, I think I would wait on marriage before having sexual relations.”