Don’t take a detour on this beautiful Friday evening. You read that correctly : Justin Bieber would like to buy the Ottawa Senators.

As you may know, the singer is a big supporter of hockey. It tweet a lot on the subject and he loves to interact with the players of the NHL. We also know that he is a big Leafs fan, who is a native of Ontario.

Because he has money and because he loves hockey, so he started to think to get your hands on a franchise of hockey. At least that is what Elliotte Friedman says in his podcast 31 Thoughts.

So it is with his father that the star would like to put the hands on training otavienne.

Currently, in Ottawa, it is the controversial Eugene Melnyk, who is at the helm of the training. Often criticized by hockey fans for his decisions and for his refusal to open his wallet, it would not be against the idea of selling his training.

Currently, the Senators are valued at $ 455 million. Justin Bieber, for his part, would be assessed at close to $ 300 million. It should, therefore, potentially involve partners not only to join the two ends, but also – especially – because he has probably no idea of the manner in which he has to manage a team.

The situation makes me think of one Alex Rodriguez. Former star of major league baseball, the former shortstop and third baseman wants to buy the New York Mets with Jennifer Lopez. The couple, although rich, does not have the funds alone for such a transaction and must associate with the rich and powerful.

And we’re not talking about Donald Trump.

A-Rod and J-Lo have big plans. https://t.co/O25wRN6Rno — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 21, 2020

And that is for the Mets or Senators, we must not forget one thing : the other owners will have their say in the sale. Is that the reputation of Justin Bieber is good enough to entrust him with the helm of the Senators, a franchise that goes wrong?

It remains to be seen.

