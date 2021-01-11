Justin Bieber’s life with Hailey Baldwin ‘is so much better’

In their last shared image, you can see the good relationship that the two have in their life as a couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been inseparable since they began their relationship.

In the latest post on the Canadian singer’s social media, the duo can be seen meeting important goals as a couple.

The photo shows Justin holding Hailey close to him, “Life with you is so much better,” he writes.

While Hailey can be seen in a white crop top with a pair of black shorts and a black hoodie, Justin keeps it casual in an oversized gray jumper and shorts.

Commenting on the photo of Justin and Hailey, Kylie Jenner sends love saying, “Beauties !!!