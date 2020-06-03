Justin Sylvester and Nina Parker talk about protests and Black Lives Matter

An emotional experience.

On Monday, Justin Sylvester took a while Daily Pop talk about the experience of protest in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd. While images of looting and violence have flooded the news, the E! the host has specified that the demonstration “had started as an amazing experience”.

“Just to see the unity with people of different backgrounds, of different ages, of families who met an extremely peaceful was moving for me, to be completely honest,” he recalls. “And I wanted to share with everyone, that’s why I posted all these photos on the social networks and published this video.”

Nina Parker, who spoke yesterday with Justin and “other persons who were there,” he added that “all was peaceful for hours” before things escalate.

“Yes, I think it is quite correct”, said Justin in agreement. “I just want to make sure people understand, the people who looted and those who protest are two different groups.”