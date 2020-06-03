Justin Sylvester and Nina Parker talk about protests and Black Lives Matter

An emotional experience.
On Monday, Justin Sylvester took a while Daily Pop talk about the experience of protest in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd. While images of looting and violence have flooded the news, the E! the host has specified that the demonstration “had started as an amazing experience”.
“Just to see the unity with people of different backgrounds, of different ages, of families who met an extremely peaceful was moving for me, to be completely honest,” he recalls. “And I wanted to share with everyone, that’s why I posted all these photos on the social networks and published this video.”
Nina Parker, who spoke yesterday with Justin and “other persons who were there,” he added that “all was peaceful for hours” before things escalate.
“Yes, I think it is quite correct”, said Justin in agreement. “I just want to make sure people understand, the people who looted and those who protest are two different groups.”
Adding to this point, Nina has pointed out that “people who do not support the event are running with this story.”
“For example, all those who were protesting have just decided to close down their backpacks and begin to loot,” she added. “I really didn’t feel that it is what we have seen.”
In fact, Nina has called this story of “distracting” to the real problem in question.
“It is as with anything, when one goes to a sporting event, there are always people who come to enjoy a situation,” she added.
As to the direct experience of Justin at the event, he and his fellow protesters have left Rodeo Drive in 16 hours. for walking the pacific “and marched to The Grove” in Los Angeles, he said.
“And at 19 hours, this is when the tensions are mounted, the tear gas came out, the bullets began to fly, police cars were set fire,” he relayed. “You know, when things went left, I went home.”
Justin felt an urgency to get in a “peaceful place” because he could “tell it was going to escalate into something,” something which he and others “were not looking to be a part”.
The important conversation will not stop there because Justin and Nina have had a frank conversation about Black Lives Matter. While celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and others have shared a meme that said: “This is not white against the black, it is all the world against the racist”, Nina has shared that the critics on social media have sounded on the post to have missed the point.
In response, Nina wondered why people were so afraid to call it a “problem black”. For Justin, due to the climate politically correct, he believes that people find it easier to “make this issue a human rights issue”. Justin has understood this state of mind reflecting on his participation in the March of the women.
“When I went to the Walk of women, this is not because I had an ovary or I have lived something close to what some of the women had lived with Me Too, I was there because they were not heard and that they were not treated on an equal footing,” he said. “And I went there and I have supported and this is what I felt. This was not a problem feminine to me.”
While Nina understood this point, she stressed the need not to mitigate the problem, by deleting the word black. As Justin has noted, the use of the hashtag “All Lives Matter” “defends (nt) what happens in this country.”
While the conversation continued, Nina has contributed: “I have the impression that, as soon as someone publishes something that says” Black Lives Matter “, you are instantly flooded with hashtags that say” All Lives Matter “. And it’s crazy to me because… if we walk for aids, there are not many people who come with signs that say: “What is it, cancer?” Https://www.eonline.com/ “
Nina found herself frustrated and confused by the response to the use of the hashtag Black Lives Matter.
“Most people will not admit to being racist! If you speak to the majority of people, they will say that they are not racist”, she continued about the same issue. “This is just an easy way to escape without saying: ‘I support Black Lives Matter.” Https://www.eonline.com/ “
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “