Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick surprise gently the children of a nurse

I can’t stop the feeling that this surprise was a success.
With the pandemic of coronavirus that is spread, nurses across the country are courageously and altruistically against this disease in the field of medical. This is particularly the case of Stacie Kelly, an er nurse who has temporarily left his Kansas home for help in New York city, where the number of cases of coronavirus has surpassed any country outside the United States.
This decision was all the more difficult to take that Kelly should be away from her four children, who remained in Kansas with her husband.
To express his gratitude to Kelly for his work is extremely appreciated, Hoda Kotb had a surprise up his sleeve for the young mom.
“I heard a story, you guys, that you like Trolls!” the Today co-presenter said in a video chat with the brothers and sisters. Fortunately for them, Kotb knows two.
While they were all on a video chat, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, which interprets the characters of the film and its sequel Trolls World Tour, popped up unexpectedly on the screen. Needless to say, the children were excited.
“You’re too cute!” Said Kendrick. “Are you so proud of your mom? You must think that she is the best mom in the world.”
“He is my hero for sure,” added Timberlake.
“We are very grateful. We are really grateful, dad, for having held the fort with those four little angels. I’m sure they don’t bother not have”, ironisé the actress.
“I have a 5 year old child and I have a hard time getting to sleep”, joked the winner of a Grammy award. “I don’t know how – you’re my other hero, my brother.”
(E! And NBC are both part of the family NBCUniversal.)