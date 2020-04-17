Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick surprise gently the children of a nurse

I can’t stop the feeling that this surprise was a success.

With the pandemic of coronavirus that is spread, nurses across the country are courageously and altruistically against this disease in the field of medical. This is particularly the case of Stacie Kelly, an er nurse who has temporarily left his Kansas home for help in New York city, where the number of cases of coronavirus has surpassed any country outside the United States.

This decision was all the more difficult to take that Kelly should be away from her four children, who remained in Kansas with her husband.

To express his gratitude to Kelly for his work is extremely appreciated, Hoda Kotb had a surprise up his sleeve for the young mom.

“I heard a story, you guys, that you like Trolls!” the Today co-presenter said in a video chat with the brothers and sisters. Fortunately for them, Kotb knows two.