Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendricks rempilent

DreamWorks Animation has shared new images of the sequel to the animated film The Trolls released in 2016. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake be found for new adventures that will take our if cute creatures to the discovery of new music everywhere in the world. For this second component, expected in cinemas next April 1the actors and actresses Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to the main characters : Branch and Poppy.

Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe is part of a set of six of the tribes, which are scattered to the four corners of the world. Each of them is dedicated to a genre of music in particular, that this is the funk, techno or country music and classic. A universe is put in danger by the queen Barb, lined by Rachel Bloom, who will try to destroy the other genres of music with his father, the king Thrash, interpreted by Ozzy Osburne, Intoto leave the hard rock and rule. Poppy, Branch and their friends have no other choice than to visit their neighbours in order to unite and organize together the resistance against Barb.

The sides of the singer Justin Timberlake and the actress Anna Kendrickthe facilitator James Corden and the actor The Big Bang Theory Kunal Nayyar will be back also. Kelly Clarkson, San Rockwell, Jamie Dornan and Mary J. Blige joined the adventure at the voice casting and more Rachel Bloom and the legend of hard rock Ozzy Osbourne.

Released in 2016, The Trolls has raised over $ 338 million of revenue in the world and has exceeded two million entries at the box-office French.