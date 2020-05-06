Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears: the singer is back on this famous look worn by the couple – News-Justin Timberlake

An error of youth? Thus it is that Justin Timberlake might call this famous look, very particular, of the time. In 2001, while the singer was in a relationship with Britney Spears, the lovers went to the American Music Awards ceremony hand in hand. And on the red carpet, they made a sensation. To such an extent that even today, many people remember it.

Guest in the live of his great friend, and a former member of NSYNC, Lance Bass, him and Justin Timberlake are back on this look epic. Lance addresses this subject: “The john with john, it is a bit of a fashion today”. Amused Justin Timberlake smiles. At the microphone of the issuance of the musician, he is about to reveal what drove her to wear this outfit.