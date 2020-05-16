Justin Timberlake is unfaithful? His first confidences after the scandal – News Justin Timberlake

Together for several years and married since 2012 – Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have experienced a change in their life as a couple and family. And for good reason, a few weeks ago, the interpreter of “SexyBack” was photographed, without his alliance and especially very (too) close to his partner Alisha Wainwright. The two actors were filming the movie “Palmer”.

In the Face of this scandal, Justin Timberlake had no other choice but to apologise publicly to his family. On his account Instagram, the artist explained to have had too much to drink, and to have been overtaken by events.

A few weeks later, the singer seems to take things in hand. On the occasion of an interview for the Daily Mailthe father of Silas wants to put things clear: “I don’t have the secret for progress, if it is to continue to try to do my best, he said. There is always something to learn, and you must understand that you have a footprint and you can’t go back and erase it. But you can improve yourself, and that’s all you can really do.”