JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE REVEALED THE NAME OF HIS SECOND CHILD WITH JESSICA BIEL

It was former * NSYNC colleague Lance Bass who confirmed last September that Justin Timberlake had become a dad for the second time with Jessica Biel. Now the official has also arrived from the person concerned!

The 39-year-old singer has announced the arrival of their second child with his wife and 38-year-old actress, revealing as they called him. It is the first time she talks about it in public and, in addition to the birth which took place in 2020, the pregnancy was also kept secret.

 

” His name is Phineas, he is fantastic and so cute, and nobody sleeps anymore – he said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres – But we are thrilled. We are thrilled and we could not be happier. We are very grateful .”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are also parents of 5-year-old Silas, and the host asked how things have changed now that they have two children.

” We don’t see each other anymore – joked the star – There is a lot of fun. We go from a zone defense to a man defense. We say to ourselves: ‘You take him, I take the other ‘”.

 

He then said that Silas is ” super excited ” about being an older brother: ” For now he likes it a lot. Phin can’t walk or chase him yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens .”

Justin Timberlake added detail about the eldest son, explaining that he is ” very good at tennis “.

