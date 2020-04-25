Justin Timberlake talks about his famous look in demin coordinated with Britney Spears

In a podcast, Justin Timberlake is back on the time when he went out with Britney Spears, with which they coordinated their looks.

Justin Timberlake makes few confessions about his past relationship with Britney Spears. In the new podcast his friend Lance Bass, with whom he was originally the boy band NSYNC (JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick completed the group), the lead singer of a 39-year-old revealed on Thursday 19 march 2020 as it was totally her looks from the early 2000s that he coordinated sometimes with his ex-girlfriend.

In 2001, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, who attended then in the past two years, have surprised fans and photographers by appearing in outfits matching denim on the red carpet of the American Music Awards. A look that has remained in the annals. “The total look jean is very popular today”, was first launched Lance Bass. “We made a lot of things when one is young and in love”, then replicated the husband of Jessica Biel.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake to the American Music Awards in 2001 © MARK J. TERRILL/AP/SIPA

Launched, Justin Timberlake has admitted that he regretted especially some of his older cuts. At the beginning of his career, the star sported particularly of blond curls. But what Justin regrets the most, is its “phase-bandana”, an option chosen by spite because he did not know “what to do” his hair.

Justin Timberlake at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles in June 2000 © Weiss Sara Jaye/ABACA

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears had broken up a few months after their exit to the American Music Awards, in the spring of 2002, after a unfaithfulness of the interpreter of “Baby One More Time”. The singer was widely referred to this painful separation in his hit “Cry Me A River”.

