Justin Timberlake : True Colors feat Anna Kendrick, the official version unveiled

The summer of 2016 has been marked by the rhythm catchy Can’t Stop The Feeling – recently taken over by Olly Murs in the Live Lounge – Justin Timberlake. A song that appears on the soundtrack of the cartoon The Trolls for which the artist also lends his voice to the hero. An investment that does not, however, stop there for the singer who also fulfills the role of executive producer for the album accompanying the last Dreamworks. In this framework, Justin Timberlake had come treading in may of last year, the red carpet of the Cannes film Festival to defend the film and present a new title of the soundtrack : True Colors.

An acoustic version that Justin Timberlake sang to the sides ofAnna Kendrick that double Poppy, the princess of the Trolls. A declination-consuming for this classic from Cindy Lauper only supported by the voices of the two singers and two guitars electro-acoustic. The complicity between the protagonists is evident, and makes this version even more moving. In France, the film will be released on screens on October 19, 2016 with the two main roles : Louane and Matt Pokora. On the other side of the Atlantic, Trolls is scheduled for 4 November. In the meantime, you can admire Justin Timberlake in the company of the Tennessee Kids for their incredible concert broadcast on Netflix on October 12.