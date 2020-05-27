Justin Timberlake unveils the song, the Other Side with SZA

Justin Timberlake is back! The singer, 39-year-old has just unveiled the song The Other Side interpreted with SZAfirst extract from the original soundtrack of the film Trolls World Tour that will be in theaters on April 17th. This new title is accompanied by a video directed by Daniel Russell.

This sequel to the popular animated movie released in 2016 will once again feature Anna Kendrick who will lend her voice to princess Poppy and Justin Timberlake to that Branch. This new adventure will lead the two friends well beyond anything they have experienced before! They will discover that they are only one of the six tribes of Trolls scattered in six countries, each devoted to a type of different music : funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock!

Available march 13, next, to the soundtrack of the film Trolls World Tour will include 20 tracks interpreted by Justin Timberlake, SZA, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige and many others.

In 2016, Justin Timberlake was a huge success thanks to the song Can’t Stop The Feeling!, extracted from the soundtrack’s official first animated film The Trolls. This title was quickly hoisted into first place in sales in more than 17 countries, before picking up number one in most of the radios of the world during the summer.

This is the second novelty in a few weeks for the ex-member of NSYNC that we had offered at the beginning of the month of February the song Believe in collaboration with the rapper Meek Mill. Man of the Woodsthe last album Justin Timberlake, is released in 2018.