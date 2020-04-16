Justin Trudeau : his shots with the family the weekend of Easter does not pass at all in Canada

This is a faux-pas that could cost the canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau. If the sémillant man policy is usually consensus in his country, the photo posted during the weekend of Easter by his wife was not at all pleasant to his fellow-citizens.

An egg hunt in a vast gardena board game family, a selfie where parents and children are together, all smiles… The images are beautiful, in the image of the lovely family of the prime minister of canada. But in his own country family photos posted on Instagram by his wife, Sophie Grégoire -just delivery of the coronavirus- face their fellow citizens. In fact, for very many weeks and regardless of where in the world you find yourself the instructions are clear and to conjugate the imperative “Stay at home“. Also canadians as a whole are struggling to tenderize in front of the shots . The press itself weeder mercilessly the Prime minister. And columnist Sophie Durocher is disgusted of this publication in the Journal de Montréal ; in an article assassin called Is it that Trudeau is making fun of us ? she asked : “While the average citizen is paste and of fines if he plays ball with her child in her court, the PM, himself, can cross borders to go and stick on the Easter Bunny. Isn’t it supposed to give the example ?“

An indignation shared by the internet users

The article is in tune with the anonymous canadians who have immediately reacted to the publication of Sophie Grégoire, “It’s so great that Justin was able to join his family for the holidays while the rest of us need to abide by the recommendations of social distancing. Do as I say, not as I do “wrote a user. “It is fascinating to see how ‘Stay at home’ and ‘don’t leave it in your secondary residence’does not apply to you. Terrible example“insists another. “Huh ? What ? Wait, why does he have the right to travel while the rest of us simple citizens can not ? A true leader is someone who governs by example !! “ said yet another. In a few hours hundreds of messages of anger and misunderstanding that have been filed under the post of the wife of Justin Trudeau.

If some (few) people have come to the defence of Justin Trudeau indicating that the residence Harrington in which it is made is a housing function for any canadian Prime minister, and he would, therefore, have committed no awkwardness, they were not judged to be credible. Because Justin Trudeau has left Curtain Cottage in Ontario for its resort in quebec. And it is indeed forbidden and punished by heavy fines ! Well tried anyway.